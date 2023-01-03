Versor Investments LP Invests $1.42 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 6.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.00.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $300.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

