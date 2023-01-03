Versor Investments LP Invests $1.97 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $145.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

