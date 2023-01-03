Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Corning by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

