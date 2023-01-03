Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.8 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $220.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.62. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

