Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $241.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

