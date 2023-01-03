Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.39 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $179.80 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

