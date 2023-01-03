Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $116,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $152.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

