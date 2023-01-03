Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,729 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 601,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 397,365 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after purchasing an additional 342,357 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 318,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 308,154 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

