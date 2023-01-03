Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 327 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after buying an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.24.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.23 and a 200 day moving average of $157.34. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

