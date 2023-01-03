Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 497,860 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 76,098 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.