Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,420 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 648,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of UBER opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

