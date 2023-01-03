Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after purchasing an additional 740,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445,474 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

