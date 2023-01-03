Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $48.27 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $48,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,541,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 959,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,016 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 78,961 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.