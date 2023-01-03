Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 393 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.72.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

