Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88.

