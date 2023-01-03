Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

