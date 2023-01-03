Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 414.3% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 48,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

