Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,233 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $274,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.