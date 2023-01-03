Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,233 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $274,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
SPLV stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.