W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $1,458,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 169.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

