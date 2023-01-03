Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 47.5% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

NYSE WMT opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

