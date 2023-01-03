Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 39.4% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 103.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 28,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $156.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

