Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.