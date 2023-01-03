Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.75.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.53. Hershey has a 1-year low of $190.93 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,600. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after buying an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

