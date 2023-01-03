Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its position in NVIDIA by 137.4% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $307.11. The company has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.94.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

