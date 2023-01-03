Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Simon Property Group by 725.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 59,410 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG stock opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.