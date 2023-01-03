Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 27,033 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,033 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 316,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

Shares of EW opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

