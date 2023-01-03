Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $708.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $927.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $702.31 and its 200-day moving average is $658.73.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.