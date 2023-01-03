Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 378.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI opened at $355.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.11 and its 200-day moving average is $305.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $373.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

