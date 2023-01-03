Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,552 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $146.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.24.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

