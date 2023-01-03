Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,574 shares of company stock worth $884,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $191.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

