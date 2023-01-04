10,372 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

