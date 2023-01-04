12,607 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

AMD stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $152.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.