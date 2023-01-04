1,798 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $195.39 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.21 and a 200-day moving average of $157.75. The stock has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.24.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

