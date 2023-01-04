24,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 657.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,684,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,147,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,008,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of RING stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

