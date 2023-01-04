33,380 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

