335 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 144.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,431.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,469.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,287.02. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total transaction of $23,148,384.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,984 shares of company stock valued at $65,751,458 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

