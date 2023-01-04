3,400 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 69,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

