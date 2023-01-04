3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.07% of 3M worth $43,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

MMM stock opened at $122.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

