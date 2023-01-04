6,050 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,787 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WM opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.92. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.