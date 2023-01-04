64,247 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

CTRA opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

