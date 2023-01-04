66,386 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,609,929 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.2% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

NYSE F opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

