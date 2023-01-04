970 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 970 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $346.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.