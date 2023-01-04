Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Barclays

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $139.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.30.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

