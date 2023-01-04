AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $162.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $287.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average of $148.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

