AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,262 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

