Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,203 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $16,913,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 171,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,888 shares of company stock worth $4,029,349. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

