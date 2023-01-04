Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,500 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 659,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Akanda

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Akanda at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akanda alerts:

Akanda Stock Up 3.4 %

Akanda stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Akanda has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.