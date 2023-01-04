Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $212.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.44. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $652.19.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

