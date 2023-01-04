American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 136,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,958,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $318,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average of $149.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

