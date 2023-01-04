American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the payment services company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

American Express has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Express to earn $10.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AXP opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in American Express by 65,548.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 207,789 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American Express by 26.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $10,542,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

